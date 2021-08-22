I’m an antique all right

Here’s a funny story/cautionary tale I never told you: When I was choosing the faucets for our 100-year-old English Tudor 5 years ago I wanted unlacquered brass – I longed for the patina, the age, the texture, dimension, and frankly, like the novels I’ve been devouring lately, I wanted that old-world romance that it provoked (The Duke Heist, anyone?). I went to a plumbing store in Pasadena to see them in person and I asked the very experienced salesperson how he felt about live, unlacquered (essentially unsealed) finishes. He responded quickly and enthusiastically “Oh I love them…..” I said “oh good!” and he continued, “…because you’ll be back here in 7 years replacing them”. That was obviously NOT the snarky news I wanted to hear, nor did it change my mind (and no one told Brian that hilarious anecdote). I did however take his precautions in every way – like buying a white sofa with kids, it’s doable but requires preventative measures and maintenance. We softened our water which we were going to do anyway, but it is HIGHLY recommended for live finishes (the Culligan partnership happened afterward, btw). I bought both the right daily cleaner and the monthly wax. After 4 years there was a tiny bit of green around the base on two of them (out of 8), but mostly they looked beautiful and we loved, loved, loved the patina. But the truth is unlacquered brass – like real marble – is a lifestyle choice. You have to love it enough to deal with the consequences and maintenance.