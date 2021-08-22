Cancel
Cars

I’m an antique all right

By James Logue FOR THE EXPONENT TELEGRAM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI went to a car show recently, and they had some great old cars on display. I have always appreciated cars from days gone by and their styling and history. Plus, it’s not every day you see a historic artifact that has a rumble seat. On this particular day, I...

Henry Ford
#Classic Car#Antique Car#Ford#Edsel#Chevy
Pizza
Jeep
Cars
Google
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

LS Powered 1963 Chevy Corvette Is Much Too Fast

This little red Corvette will liven up your collection. The Chevy Corvette is easily the most popular sports car in America, and completely smashes the competition in the segment. Since the early ‘50s, the ‘Vette has wooed enthusiasts like no other car has, and Chevy’s darling really hit its stride by the time the second generation rolled around, making the 1963 Chevy Corvette one of the most popular American collector cars on the planet.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Show Quality 1937 Ford 5-Window Up For Sale

Own a piece of automotive history with this original classic Ford. In 1932, Ford became the first American automaker to put a V8 engine in an affordably priced car, a concept they had nearly perfected for the time by 1937. Although by today’s standards, the engines were severely underpowered, at the time the 1937 Ford V8 Coupe was the fastest thing on the road.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest C10 Chevy Pickups On Motorious

Check out these awesome trucks for sale now. The Chevy C10 pickup truck has gained unmeasurable popularity over the recent years. Chevy designed the C10 on a 1/2 ton chassis and its proved to be one of the most versatile trucks ever made. With vintage good looks and rugged capabilities, we can’t ignore these highly collectible Chevy trucks.
Front Royal, VAroyalexaminer.com

2015 Ford F-150

Edmunds Reviews says the redesigned 2015 Ford F-150 may not look all that different, but those familiar lines disguise what is unquestionably the most sophisticated and capable version of this best-selling pickup ever to hit the road. In the face of brand-new full-size pickup models from its major competitors, Ford...
Posted by
Motorious

Hemi Powered 1927 Ford Model T Might Be The Perfect Hot Rodder

Add this highly modified classic to your collection!. The Ford Model T is a vehicle that carries a lot of historical significance. Made from 1908 through 1927, a lot happened in the world around the Model T, and thanks to the Model T giving Americans the freedom to travel around. Regarded as the first affordable automobile, the Model T represents the advancements made at Ford for assembly line production and more efficient fabrication. They’ve now become a favorite for hot rodders, as evident by this Hemi powered 1927 Ford Model T.
AnimalsPosted by
Q106.5

I’m Not Complaining, But Where Did All The Ticks Go?

Seriously. A few short months ago, it seemed like all you read about on the news was ticks. And everywhere I went in the spring, through to the first part of the summer, was dominated by them. I'd commiserate with my friends about how many ticks I pulled off my dog that day.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest 1970 Plymouth Cudas For Sale On Motorious

These Mopar muscle cars are hanging out in our inventory right now!. The 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda is the epitome of the American muscle car, and the perfect representation of the era. In recent years, the ‘Cuda has quickly risen to the top of most dream car lists. This punchy Plymouth packs a lot of performance and style, check out some of the coolest ones for sale on Motorious now.
Beauty & FashionEmily Henderson

The Truth About Unlacquered Brass Faucets + All The Kitchen Faucets I’m Considering (And WHY….)

Here’s a funny story/cautionary tale I never told you: When I was choosing the faucets for our 100-year-old English Tudor 5 years ago I wanted unlacquered brass – I longed for the patina, the age, the texture, dimension, and frankly, like the novels I’ve been devouring lately, I wanted that old-world romance that it provoked (The Duke Heist, anyone?). I went to a plumbing store in Pasadena to see them in person and I asked the very experienced salesperson how he felt about live, unlacquered (essentially unsealed) finishes. He responded quickly and enthusiastically “Oh I love them…..” I said “oh good!” and he continued, “…because you’ll be back here in 7 years replacing them”. That was obviously NOT the snarky news I wanted to hear, nor did it change my mind (and no one told Brian that hilarious anecdote). I did however take his precautions in every way – like buying a white sofa with kids, it’s doable but requires preventative measures and maintenance. We softened our water which we were going to do anyway, but it is HIGHLY recommended for live finishes (the Culligan partnership happened afterward, btw). I bought both the right daily cleaner and the monthly wax. After 4 years there was a tiny bit of green around the base on two of them (out of 8), but mostly they looked beautiful and we loved, loved, loved the patina. But the truth is unlacquered brass – like real marble – is a lifestyle choice. You have to love it enough to deal with the consequences and maintenance.
Real EstateSFGate

Charming 'Antique' Village in Maine for Sale for $5.5M

You know the saying, "It takes a village"? Now you can buy an entire village for $5.5 million. Known as Tuthill, the locale off Pittston School Street in Pittston, ME, comes with 25 structures on 50 acres. “It hasn't always been here, but it looks like it has historically been...

