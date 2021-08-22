Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

TRINA DAWN SMITH

Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRINA DAWN SMITH, 61, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. She was born March 16, 1960, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bernard Smith and Glendora Gue Lett. She is survived by two sisters, Bernice McCoy of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Elva Christine Anderson of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Her favorite activities were traveling throughout the U.S., especially in the motorhome, professional basketball, the Golden State Warriors and all of the Marshall teams. She also dearly loved her Japanese Chins, Mei Mei, Tia and Murphy. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at Baylous Cemetery by Minister Danny Evans. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
City
West Hamlin, WV
Huntington, WV
Obituaries
City
Barboursville, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
Person
Trina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy