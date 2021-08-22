Woodlands celebrates 25 years of unique senior living

HUNTINGTON — Though it is celebrating its 25th anniversary, the true start of The Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington started with a gift almost 100 years ago. In 1922, Bradley W. Foster, husband of Collis P. Huntington’s niece, left $800,000 — which would be about $13 million today — to build, maintain and operate a home for older unmarried women and widows. The Foster Memorial Home for Aged Women, erected on Madison Avenue in West Huntington, sheltered thousands of local women for many years.