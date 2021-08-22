Cancel
Times Square Offers A Fountain for Survivors

By Suzanna Bowling
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding on a body of work artist Pamela Council refers to as ‘Fountains for Black Joy,’ A Fountain for Survivors is both an ode to the ways in which we maintain ourselves and an exuberant life-affirming monument for survivors of all kinds. Adorned with a handmade mosaic of hundreds of thousands of acrylic fingernails, a massive cocoon-like structure houses a tiered water fountain inside a warm, welcoming, and enveloping space. Council’s largest public artwork to date, A Fountain for Survivors will be on view and accessible to all in Time Square’s most iconic plaza, Duffy Square, from October 7 to December 8, 2021.

