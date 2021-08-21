Cancel
John Harbaugh gives grim injury update on L.J. Fort

The Baltimore Ravens got out of their Week 2 preseason contest with the Carolina Panthers relatively injury free. However, the team did see linebacker L.J. Fort leave the game in the first half with a knee injury.

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh provide an update on Fort, and it was rather grim.

With Harbaugh saying that Fort’s injury doesn’t look good, it raises multiple questions. Many are wondering how many weeks or months it would keep the linebacker out, how the team would replace his defensive and special teams production and more. If Fort is out for an extended amount of time, Baltimore would lose a great contributor and a leader, which would be a big blow to the team.

There will likely be an update on Fort’s status in the coming days, but for now, things aren’t looking promising. The veteran’s absence would open up more opportunities for players such as Malik Harrison, Chris Board, Otaro Alaka, and Kristian Welch.

