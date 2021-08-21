Cancel
NFL

Ben DiNucci's 3 second-half INTs sink Cowboys in 20-14 loss to Texans

By Todd Brock
 7 days ago
For one half of preseason football, things were clicking for the Cowboys. Cooper Rush had led the offense on a pair of touchdown drives- after Garrett Gilbert was ineffective over the first two series- and perhaps given himself a leg up over Gilbert for the backup quarterback job. The defense, meanwhile, had kept Houston mostly bottled up, save for an opening possession that started practically in the Cowboys’ red zone.

But after the intermission, it was Ben DiNucci time. The second-year passer out of James Madison responded with three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown that tied the game and another that ended a potential game-winning drive late. One has to wonder if Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will finally give up on DiNucci after the dreadful performance in which he made several poor throws and exhibited even poorer decision-making.

The defense, meanwhile, showed improvement- despite being without their defensive coordinator. Dan Quinn left the stadium prior to kickoff, following COVID-19 protocols, according to the team. Secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. took over defensive play-calling duties from the booth. The unit responded by holding the Texans to just that one offensive touchdown (on a short field) and two field goals. The defense also showed up on third downs, allowing Houston to convert just one all night.

But in the end, turnovers doomed Dallas. If the third preseason game was the “dress rehearsal” for the regular season, the Cowboys coaching staff will have to consider ordering a wardrobe overhaul for at least one of their backup passers. The next wave of roster cuts comes Tuesday, with the final preseason game next Sunday versus Jacksonville.

Updated Dallas Cowboys player ratings on eve of 'Madden NFL 22' release

