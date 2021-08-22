Colts defeat Vikings, 12-10, in preseason Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts remain undefeated in the preseason following a 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It was all defense from the start for the Colts as quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger split reps once again. As the quarterback competition unfolds, we also saw some separation in the competitions at wide receiver, defensive end and left tackle.

Here’s everything we know about the Colts’ preseason win over the Vikings:

It was over when...

Colts kicker Eddy Pineiro converted his third field-goal attempt of the night from 28 yards to put the Colts up 12-10.

Keys to the game

The Colts defense held the Vikings offense to just eight first downs.

They also held the Vikings offense to just 2/13 on third down attempts.

The Colts defense forced nine three-and-outs on the night on 13 drives.

Kickers Eddy Pineiro and Rodrigo Blankenship were perfect on their field-goal attempts.

3 Stars of the game

DE Ben Banogu: 2 TKLs, 1 QB hit, 1 TFL

WR Dezmon Patmon: 4 rec., 60 yards

LB Matthew Adams: 4 TKLs, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended

QBs Falter

It wasn’t a good day for the young quarterbacks in Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger. They both had their moments but for the majority of the night, they struggled to find a rhythm in the offense and failed to build off their impressive debuts just a week ago.

Ehlinger got the start but couldn’t get anything going. He had two interceptions on the day—one that came on a batted pass at the line of scrimmage and another that seemed to be either miscommunication with Ashton Dulin or simply a poor read on an in-breaking route.

Eason didn’t fare much better. He struggled mightily coming into the game. He couldn’t find any touch on his throws, ripping heaters to his pass-catchers regardless of the route concept. He found a slight rhythm in the fourth quarter but nothing that was enough to punch in six points.

Both quarterbacks face a big challenge in ending the preseason on the right foot next week.

Ben Banogu Lights It Up

Sure, he was going against depth players for the most part along the offensive line, but Banogu had an incredible night for the defense. The third-year pass rusher has been enjoying a strong camp, and we finally got to see why on Saturday night.

Though the stat sheet might not show it, Banogu racked up pressures all night long and made an impact in the run game. If he can continue to build on this outing, he’ll have a role in the defense.

The Colts have one more preseason game on the road against the Detroit Lions on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET.