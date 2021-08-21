Cancel
WATCH: S Shyheim Carter records Texans fourth takeaway against the Cowboys

By Coty Davis
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZsCa_0bZCa07200

The Houston Texans appear to have a top-10 defense through the first two preseason games. Late in the fourth quarter, defensive back Shyheim Carter recorded an interception thrown by Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Ben DiNucci.

Carter’s pick was the Texans’ fourth turnover during Saturday night’s preseason match at AT&T Stadium. Lonnie Johnson recorded a pick-six on DiNucci, while Jacob Martin forced a strip-sack on quarterback Garrett Gilbert prior to Carter’s interception.

Through their first two preseason games, the Texans have recorded a total of six turnovers thus far. Under former defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, the Texans ended last season with a total of nine — a league-low.

Houston prevailed 20-14 over Dallas.

