Birth announcements for Aug. 22

 6 days ago

LIGHT — A son, Monroe Ryan Light, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was born March 17, 2021, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Amanda Light (Landers) and Jeffrey Ryan Light of Weston. Sibling is Miles Ryan Light. Maternal grandparents are Linda Martin and Gary Hawkins of Salem and Gary and Crystal Landers of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Robin Light of Weston. Great-grandparents are Catherine Light of Buckhannon, the late Sterlie Light of Buckhannon, the late William and Mary Smith of Weston, the late Robert and Charlotte Martin of West Union and the late Harry and Patsy Landers of Smithburg.

