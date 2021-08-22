Cancel
Salisbury, NC

Dynamic duo honored with distinguished citizen award from North Carolina Civitans

By Ben Stansell
Salisbury Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY — Shari Graham and Hen Henderlite do almost everything together — that includes winning awards. “We’re really one person with two heads,” Graham said. The duo, well-known in Rowan County for their planning prowess, was recently honored with Civitan Distinguished Citizen awards at the North Carolina District West Convention in Hickory last weekend. They were chosen among nominees from across the district, which includes dozens of Civitan clubs stretching from Greensboro to Asheville.

