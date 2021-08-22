Cancel
Rowan County, NC

Horizons Unlimited kicks off third annual Rowan Creek Week with planetarium, touch pond

By Natalie Anderson
Salisbury Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY — Horizons Unlimited on Saturday kicked off Rowan County’s third annual Creek Week with a planetarium exhibit of aquatic life, a marine touch pond and yoga. Creek Week focuses on local waters throughout North Carolina and multiple environmental organizations and local municipal departments take part. The week-long event offers recreational, educational and volunteer opportunities to allow everyone to enjoy and contribute to healthy waters in the region.

