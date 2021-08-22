COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan at highest point since winter peak

SALISBURY — The number of COVID-19 patients at Rowan Medical Center is at its highest point since a winter peak. Data reported to federal health officials last week show 21 inpatient intensive care beds filled at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and 179 total beds in use. While those numbers include more than coronavirus patients, they reflect COVID-19 numbers that are close to the hospitalizations during the winter, said Rowan Medical Center President and COO Gary Blabon.