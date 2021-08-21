Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Horn County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 11:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Natrona County Lower Elevations; North Big Horn Basin; Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Southeast Johnson County; Southwest Big Horn Basin Showers and Thunderstorms with potential Small Hail and Gusty Wind This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Showers and thunderstorms will produce wind gusts up to 35 to 45 mph along with brief heavy rain. Some stronger storms will have small hail. * WHERE...Central WY. * WHEN...Through 11 PM tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small hail may cover the ground in some locations. Move indoors when storms approach. Secure loose objects that may become flying debris.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hot Springs County, WY
County
Johnson County, WY
County
Washakie County, WY
County
Big Horn County, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
County
Park County, WY
City
Riverton, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Bighorn Mountains#Horn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into a "dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy