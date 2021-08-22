Cancel
Sublette County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Green River Basin, Wind River Mountains West by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 11:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin; Wind River Mountains West A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Sublette and south central Fremont Counties through 1015 PM MDT At 941 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of South Pass Rest Area, or 29 miles northeast of Farson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph and pea-sized to one-half inch diameter hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near South Pass City around 955 PM MDT. Louis Lake, Christina Lake and Upper Silas Lake around 1000 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Fiddlers Lake, Frye Lake, Red Canyon and Sinks Canyon State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

