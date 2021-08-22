Meet a newly discovered Utah native — but be careful not to step on it
Utah wildlife biologists in Salt Lake City say they recently stumbled across a tiny snail species that's been hiding in Utah. Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources this month said biologists discovered the zoogenetes harpa snail, or boreal top snail, while in Dry Fork Canyon within the Uinta Mountains in April, and then again the following month at Big Brush Creek Canyon also in the mountain range.www.deseret.com
