Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Meet a newly discovered Utah native — but be careful not to step on it

By Carter Williams
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Utah wildlife biologists in Salt Lake City say they recently stumbled across a tiny snail species that's been hiding in Utah. Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources this month said biologists discovered the zoogenetes harpa snail, or boreal top snail, while in Dry Fork Canyon within the Uinta Mountains in April, and then again the following month at Big Brush Creek Canyon also in the mountain range.

www.deseret.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snails#Birds#Grouse#Big Brush Creek Canyon#Swiss Alps#Nature Serve Explorer#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

A 2500 Pound Wyoming Bear Found In Big Horns ‘Natural Trap Cave’

According to researchers, Wyoming's Ice Age history is pretty impressive and a few years ago History Channel did a show in 2008 called 'Jurassic Fight Club' to prove it. In Northern Wyoming, deep in the Big Horn Mountains, lies the Natural Trap Cave that has been the final resting spot for MANY animals and creatures...past & present. The massive pit is shaped like a bell, is 85 feet deep with a 12' by 15' opening at the top. It's basically a sinkhole in the middle of the mountain that animals passing by may not see and fall to their death. Laying at the bottom of this large, natural trap, was thousands of years of fossils proving that Wyoming was extremely active with many creatures LARGE and small.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live In These States, Look Out for Black Bears

Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, there are nearly 1 million black bears in the country, and they have been spotted in 41 states.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Indiana StateFox 19

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - An invasive insect has been spotted in the Tri-State, prompting Indiana state officials to warn people about the pest. For the first time ever, the spotted lanternfly has made its way to Switzerland County, Indiana. A man noticed the insect on a walnut tree in his yard in Vevay, so the state sent out an inspector.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

Bizarre, Limbless Amphibians Discovered in The US For The First Time

The strange-looking caecilians are limbless, worm-like amphibians that have been around for hundreds of millions of years, but they've never been found in the wild in the US – until now. It's now been confirmed that a creature caught in 2019 in the C-4 (or Tamiami) Canal in Florida is a Rio Cauca caecilian, Typhlonectes natans. The species is native to Colombia and Venezuela, and can grow more than half a meter (20 inches) in length. The captured amphibian recently died and was passed on to experts at the University of Florida, where an examination and DNA analysis revealed that this was indeed...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 108

Deadly Toxic Plant Is Spreading Across The United States and Has Been Spotted In Minnesota and Wisconsin

A toxic invasive plant called Poison Hemlock can be deadly if eaten and can cause welts on exposed skin has been spreading rapidly across the United States and has been reported in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In Minnesota the plant has been reported all over southern Minnesota south of the Twin Cities. In Wisconsin the closest report to the Northland is in Bayfield County. See DNR Map.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Hundreds of elk soon to swarm mountain town in Colorado

Mark your calendars – one of the most stunning natural phenomena that occurs in Colorado is roughly one month away. Each fall, hundreds of elk descend on Estes Park – a mountain town outside of Rocky Mountain National Park. Their arrival coincides with their rut season, a time of the...
Utah StateABC 4

Why Utah DWR wants to poison an entire lake of fish

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah wildlife officials are planning to poison the fish of a popular waterbody. The ‘fishery reset’ is in response to the lake’s ‘overwhelming Utah chub population.’. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says it is considering a rotenone treatment later this fall in Navajo Lake....
AnimalsPosted by
Popular Science

This hardy deer species is being pushed to its limits by the megadrought out West

This story originally featured on Outdoor Life. From 1985 to 1991, a mule deer herd in California’s Sierra Nevada range plummeted from almost 6,000 animals to fewer than 1,000. Fawns died. Others simply weren’t born because adult females keeled over in the winter or were killed by predators. The cause? Drought. For many of those years in the late ’80s, precipitation was 27 percent of normal.
Iowa Statesuperhits1027.com

Rare, ghost-like bird spotted at Iowa wildlife refuge

TITONKA — A rare bird has been spotted in northern Iowa. Erich Gilbert, assistant manager at the Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge near Titonka, says there’s a partial albino among the Canada geese that have settled in for the past few weeks. “It looks almost like a ghost or a...
WildlifePosted by
Majic 93.3

Is This an Alien Species Discovered on a Texas Beach?

Imagine walking on the beach in Galveston, Texas when something odd catches your eye in the sand. At first sight, you think of the movie "Alien." after you see what it looks like. Well, that's exactly what happened when a person saw something wiggling in the sand that looked like...
Colorado StateRio Grande Sun

Colorado River Water Released

The Department of the Interior and seven Colorado River Basin States will implement a drought contingency plan all of the states signed in 2019. New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming and Utah are in the upper basin states and are required to implement drought response operations. That response will be in the form of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation New Mexico releasing about 181,000 acre-feet of water from the Flaming Gorge, Aspinall and Navajo reservoirs between August and December 2021.

Comments / 4

Community Policy