Veteran healthcare takes center stage at town hall with Congressman Pete Sessions
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -Rep. Pete Sessions (R-District 17) continued his town hall series across the Brazos Valley Saturday at Caldwell High School in Burleson County. No topic was off-limits as the discussion ranged from COVID-19, the crisis in Afghanistan, border control, and much more. But the focus was on veterans, specifically their frustrations and displeasure over healthcare provided by the Veterans Administration.www.kbtx.com
