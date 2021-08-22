Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockingham County, NC

Hospice volunteer glad to return to help the community and organization he cares about

greensboro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter almost a year of not being able to volunteer at Hospice of Rockingham County, Kenneth Bost, 66, is happy to be back helping an organization he holds dear to his heart. “I have had some family members who have been Hospice patients, and I have seen the great work they do,” Bost said. “They do such great work here in Rockingham County, and the staff members are outstanding people.”

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham County, NC
Education
Rockingham County, NC
Society
Rockingham County, NC
Health
County
Rockingham County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Unc#Retirement#Charity#Unc Rockingham Healthcare#Gibson House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy