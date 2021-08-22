Hospice volunteer glad to return to help the community and organization he cares about
After almost a year of not being able to volunteer at Hospice of Rockingham County, Kenneth Bost, 66, is happy to be back helping an organization he holds dear to his heart. “I have had some family members who have been Hospice patients, and I have seen the great work they do,” Bost said. “They do such great work here in Rockingham County, and the staff members are outstanding people.”greensboro.com
