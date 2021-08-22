Sha’Carri Richardson fires back at haters after epic flop in Nike 100m race

Sha’Carri Richardson’s return to the track on Saturday wasn’t as great as initially expected. In fact, one could say it’s one of the worst performances of her career. The American track and field star, who was disqualified from participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to a positive marijuana test, competed in the women’s 100-meter dash event at the Nike Prefontaine Classic held at the University of Oregon. To the surprise of many, however, Richardson finished ninth out of nine contestants after clocking in at 11.14 seconds.