Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson fires back at haters after epic flop in Nike 100m race

By Angelo Guinhawa
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sha’Carri Richardson’s return to the track on Saturday wasn’t as great as initially expected. In fact, one could say it’s one of the worst performances of her career. The American track and field star, who was disqualified from participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to a positive marijuana test, competed in the women’s 100-meter dash event at the Nike Prefontaine Classic held at the University of Oregon. To the surprise of many, however, Richardson finished ninth out of nine contestants after clocking in at 11.14 seconds.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 235

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
80K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Race#Epic#American#The University Of Oregon#Thagoatsports#Huffpost#Anniempeterson#Ap Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Nike
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Sonya Curry News

The basketball world is pretty stunned by Monday’s news about Steph Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya. According to TMZ Sports, Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Dell, who used to play in the NBA. Sonya and Dell Curry have been spotted in the stands at Steph’s games dating back to his Davidson days. The TV cameras always seemed to capture Sonya and Dell cheering on their son.
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

The track star appears to shade Jamaicans by liking a rude tweet about the country, just days after she was under fire for dissing Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price. AceShowbiz - Sha'Carri Richardson's recent online activity raised people's eyebrows. The track star appeared to shade Jamaicans by liking a rude tweet about the country, just days after she was under fire for dissing Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
SportsPosted by
Indy100

A Japanese Olympian will get a new gold medal after her city’s mayor bizarrely bit into her first one

What happens if someone takes a bite out of your Olympic gold medal? Well, you may end up getting another medal free of charge from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).Miu Goto, a Japanese softball pitcher who is from the city of Nagoya, is getting a replacement after her city’s mayor decided to taste the medal during a photo opportunity seemingly without permission.Goto, alongside Team Japan, won a medal after a vigorous final match in which they beat Team USA 2-0.After the win, a victory event commenced on 4th August. Local Nagoya city mayor Takashi Kawamura pulled his mask down...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Sha’Carri Richardson’s Controversial Instagram Post About Allyson Felix Causes Backlash

Sha’Carri Richardson, who was denied a chance at achieving her Olympic dreams after testing positive for cannabis and garnered widespread support, is receiving new backlash after posting what seemed to be shade toward fellow runner Allyson Felix. Felix, who became the most decorated American track athlete of all time during the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, voiced support for Richardson during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. An Instagram Story post by Richardson, however, appeared to dismiss that support, which led to an uproar online.
NBAswishappeal.com

Griner dunks in blowout Mercury win

Brittney Griner leaving the game late with an ankle injury, which the Mercury hope won’t be too serious, had a sobering effect on Phoenix’s 106-79 victory over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win, while Skylar Diggins-Smith (27 points, five assists) and Diana Taurasi (21 points, nine assists) were also phenomenal. Brianna Turner added 10 points, 15 boards and two blocks to the winning cause.

Comments / 235

Community Policy