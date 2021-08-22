COLUMN: Seeking advice on handling Lily's peer-to-peer aggression

Allie Rizzo is a model, mother, and animal activist. She dedicates her time to raising awareness for animals, by giving back to dogs that are placed in shelters. Allie comes from a long family line of animal lovers, so she always had love and respect for pets. She was fortunate to be taught compassion towards pets from an early age onwards. Despite all the adoration pets receive, many are subjected to injustices. All too often we see abused and mistreated dogs at shelters. However, just as often, there are compassionate people who embrace, adopt, and make a home for these same dogs, but it’s not an easy road. For Allie, she started raising awareness for shelter pets after she fell in love with her first rescue dog. From that experience, she saw first-hand how unmotivated and full of despair these animals in shelters appeared.