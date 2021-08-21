Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Hot Beach Kisses!

Shawn Mendes is well known all around the world for his songwriting and impressive vocal skills. The Canadian singer first gained a following in 2013 after posting song covers on Vine’s six-second video sharing application. Fittingly, it was his cover of fellow pop star Justin Bieber’s “As Long As You Love Me” that catapulted him into success, leading to a major record deal with Island Records and the release of his debut EP, The Shawn Mendes, in 2014. According to Ace Showbiz, the EP debuted at number five on the billboard 200 with major thanks to Mendes’s hit single, “Life Of The Party,” which reached number 24 in the Billboard 100 and made Shaun the youngest artist to enter the chart’s top 25 with a debut song.