Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson sue Disney: here’s why

By James Reno
d1softballnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Scarlett Johansson, who is suing the Disney for the release of Black Widow on the platform Disney + Simultaneously with the release in theaters, several actors are lining up on the side of the actress Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the newsletter What I’m Hearing … of the former publisher of THR Matt Belloni, Emma Stone could join Scarlett Johansson in suing the Disney for the film’s release strategy Cruella.

d1softballnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Jay Pickett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movie#Disney World#Cruella#Black Widow#General Hospital#Jungle Cruise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Disney criticised for ‘disgusting’ response after Scarlett Johansson sues studio over Black Widow release

Disney has been criticised for its response to Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against the studio.Johansson has alleged that the simultaneous release of Black Widow on Disney Plus as well as in cinemas violated her contract.The actor’s lawsuit says that her compensation for the movie was “largely based” on Black Widow’s box office performance, and had “extracted a promise from Marvel that the release would be a ‘theatrical release’.’It continues: “Disney was well aware of this promise, but nonetheless directed Marvel to violate its pledge and instead release the Picture on the Disney+ streaming service the very same day it was...
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Marvel Millions! How Much the Marvel Cast Gets Paid: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and More

There are many perks to being a superhero … besides being a superhero, of course. Stars who are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can expect a big payday alongside their cool costume and name. While Chris Evans originally had to be convinced to take on the role of Captain America, he made the right decision money wise — his pay grew more than 50 times in the years between his first and most recent MCU movie.
MoviesVanity Fair

Screen Actors Guild Head Backs Scarlett Johansson, Accuses Disney of Gender-Shaming

Scarlett Johansson’s team-up gained another powerful ally with the Screen Actors Guild as she readies for a battle against The Walt Disney Company, the biggest studio in Hollywood. At issue is Disney’s decision to release Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and via streaming, which Johansson’s lawyers say was a lure to bulk up Disney+ subscribers at the cost of a potential $50 million in backend compensation for the actress. Her lawsuit suggests that the pandemic-sparked “pivot to streaming” found in many corners of the industry may be at odds with previously agreed upon deals that have not been accordingly adjusted.
Moviesepicstream.com

Disney Reportedly Severs Ties with Scarlett Johansson Following Black Widow Controversy

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Scarlett Johansson is one of the pioneers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and when you think about it, she's the last person you would expect to have problems with Marvel Studios and Disney. However, things took a shocking turn when the Natasha Romanoff actress sued the House of Mouse, claiming that the company violated their contract by making Black Widow available via Disney+'s Premier Access when the original deal was to have it screen exclusively in theaters.
CelebritiesMaxim

Scarlett Johansson 'Shocked' By Disney's Response to Lawsuit Suggesting She Was 'Insensitive' to Pandemic

Scarlett Johansson is at war with Disney, and in responding to Scarjo's recently filed lawsuit against the entertainment giant, the House of Mouse isn't mincing words. The Black Widow star filed suit against Disney on July 29, 2021, alleging breach of contract. The breach in question: Black Widow's simultaneous release in theaters and on the "Premier Access" level of its still-new streamer, Disney+.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dave Bautista divides fans with response to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit against Disney

Dave Bautista has become Scarlett Johansson’s first Marvel co-star to comment on her lawsuit against Disney – but his words have divided fans.On Thursday (29 July), Johansson alleged that the simultaneous release of Black Widow on Disney Plus as well as in cinemas violated her contract and a “promise” Marvel made before production.The actor’s lawsuit says that her compensation for the movie was “largely based” on Black Widow’s box office performance, and had “extracted a promise from Marvel that the release would be a ‘theatrical release’.’It continues: “Disney was well aware of this promise, but nonetheless directed Marvel to...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit Just Got Some Surprise Support From A Major Hollywood Producer

July 9 marked the long-awaited debut of Black Widow, and Scarlett Johansson is still getting plenty of attention for her ninth and final Marvel Cinematic Universe movie (including her brief appearance in Captain Marvel), but not for the reasons we were expecting. Last week, Johansson sued Disney over the company allegedly breaching its contract with her when it made Black Widow available on Disney+ Premier Access alongside its theatrical run. Numerous people in the entertainment industry have expressed support for Johansson’s legal crusade, and now we can count producer Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, among that bunch.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Emma Stone may also be considering suing Disney over Cruella’s premiere

After learning that Scarlett Johansson has sued Disney for breach of contract in the movie Black Widow, some sources are suggesting that Emma Stone would be considering doing the same after the premiere of Cruella. As reported by the media Screen Rant, former Hollywood Reporter editor Matt Belloni has commented...
CelebritiesEW.com

What Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow lawsuit means for the future of the movie business

A new front opened in Hollywood's so-called streaming wars last week when Scarlett Johansson filed suit against the Walt Disney Co., alleging that the studio breached her contract by releasing Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time. The longtime Marvel star is arguing that Disney bilked her out of millions of dollars by making Black Widow available to purchase on its streaming service, as her compensation for the film was "based largely on 'box office' receipts."
MoviesGeekTyrant

Emma Stone Officially Confirmed To Return For Disney's CRUELLA 2

Not long after Cruella was released, Disney announced that they were working on a sequel. The director of the first film Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara are returning to tell the next chapter of the story. It was assumed that Emma Stone would return to reprise her role, but today we have confirmation that she will, in fact, be back.
Moviesepicstream.com

Glorious Art Casts Scarlett Johansson as Poison Ivy Amid DCEU Casting Rumors

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans are still in major disbelief after Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for allegedly breaching their contract. If you haven't been keeping up with the news, Scarlett's camp is blaming the company's release strategy for the film that gravely affected its box office numbers. As it stands, there are no major updates regarding the lawsuit but it's safe to assume that Scarlett's working relationship with Disney has been tainted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy