Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson sue Disney: here’s why
After Scarlett Johansson, who is suing the Disney for the release of Black Widow on the platform Disney + Simultaneously with the release in theaters, several actors are lining up on the side of the actress Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the newsletter What I’m Hearing … of the former publisher of THR Matt Belloni, Emma Stone could join Scarlett Johansson in suing the Disney for the film’s release strategy Cruella.d1softballnews.com
