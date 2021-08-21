Elizabeth Olsen Supports Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson’s recent recent lawsuit filed against The Walt Disney Company had less to do with the wages she felt she was owed on her final Marvel Studios movie, Black Widow, and more about addressing a serious concern facing actors now that their movies have the potential to go to a streaming service at the same time as they reach theaters. As has been stated in Johansson’s filing, her contract promised financial bonuses if Black Widow crossed certain benchmarks at the box office. Streaming cut into those possibilities. Now, Emma Stone is taking that knowledge, and using it to her advantage.