Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Nuechterlein: Three foreign policy failures

By Donald Nuechterlein
Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree costly wars in Central and East Asia since 1950 raise two questions about U.S. foreign policy: Why did we go to war in Korea (1950), Vietnam (1965), and Afghanistan (2001)? What did we learn about America’s emerging role in maintaining world peace?. The major mistake made by President George...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Macarthur
Person
Donald Nuechterlein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Central Vietnam#Foreign Policy#Al Qaeda#North Korean#Ww Ii#Non Communist#Americans#Communists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
South Korea
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Related
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

National Security Correspondent for The Washington Times, Bill Gertz Outlines Dangerous Ramifications of Afghanistan Withdrawal

Live from Music Row Friday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed national security correspondent for The Washington Times, Bill Gertz to the newsmaker line to discuss the ramifications of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the predictable terrorist attack, and how it strengthens China’s position against Taiwan.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Pence slams Biden’s troop withdrawal as ‘foreign policy humiliation’

Former Vice President Mike Pence slammed the Biden administration and its efforts to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan on Tuesday, calling it a “foreign policy humiliation.”. In an interview on “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” Pence recalled Biden’s decision to fully withdraw by Sept. 11, saying that decision set the “disaster...
Worldyucommentator.org

The Pundit: What the Events in Afghanistan Tell Us About American Foreign Policy

Editor’s Note: This article is the first in a new Commentator column called The Pundit, developed in partnership with the Dunner Political Science Society. It is a platform for students to express and share diverse perspectives on politics and current events. For more information about the society, and to write for The Pundit, email Alex at ​​ajfried4@mail.yu.edu.
Worldarcamax.com

Commentary: Disinformation sowed our failure in Afghanistan

America’s collapsed experiment in Afghanistan is not the first U.S. foreign policy failure built on a dishonest foundation. But if no one pays for peddling the lies that fueled it, it will not be the last. Disinformation — the deliberate spread of false information with intent to mislead — is...
Foreign Policycitizensjournal.us

A $2.26 Trillion American Foreign Policy Blunder And A Big Problem For China

The optics of America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan are terrible. The images of a triumphant Taliban driving into Kabul and people desperately trying to get out of the country are a testament to the failure of a twenty-year commitment of American and NATO forces to stabilize Afghanistan. The efforts of the Western alliance to bring Afghanistan into a globalized community failed. This unfortunate outcome should surprise no one, and the trillions of dollars and thousands of lives lost in this conflict could have been avoided by sticking to a more realistic assessment of our goals, our capabilities, and the context of our actions.
U.S. PoliticsDevils Lake Daily Journal

American withdrawal from Afghanistan and the War Clause

The decision to withdraw was inevitable, as every president ensnared by the war — Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden — knew painfully well. The putative Afghan government and military were riddled with incompetence and, worse, deep corruption that upended the noble efforts of the United States and its allies to liberate the country from the Taliban and pave the way for the emergence of some form of democracy. America’s decision to retreat is right for America, though it is a human rights tragedy of indescribable dimensions for the Afghan people.
U.S. Politicsprescottenews.com

Opinion: Post-Afghanistan, Allies Cannot Trust U.S.

The precipitous withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan should teach America’s allies a basic lesson. You cannot trust the Americans as true alliance partners and should not believe all the reassurances of American leaders, diplomats, and bureaucrats. Neither President Joe Biden nor his predecessor Donald Trump cares about Afghanistan. They...
U.S. Politicscreators.com

Biden's Disastrous Foreign-Policy Instincts

The unfolding disaster in Afghanistan is a bipartisan, transadministrational failure. It is a humiliation. The fact is that after 20 years, after thousands of lives were lost and hundreds of billions of dollars were spent on the military, police, training, infrastructure and education, the country fell in days. Whatever your...
U.S. Politicskcpw.org

U.S. Foreign Policy in Uncertain Times

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2021) — Today, a panel discussion on the foreign policy of the Biden administration during unprecedented times. Even as the U.S. approaches a fully vaccinated population, India, Brazil and many African countries are experiencing the worst COVID-19 caseloads of the pandemic. Vaccine patent waivers have become a top global issue as developing countries ask to manufacture and distribute privately-owned vaccines themselves. The Biden administration has signaled it will not stand in the way of such waivers, but the negotiations are still slow going at the World Trade Organization.
Presidential Electionreviewjournal.com

JONAH GOLDBERG: Will GOP go back to heeding its voters on foreign policy?

President Biden’s inept execution of his — and his predecessor’s — policy of withdrawal from Afghanistan was a political gift to the GOP. It has made foreign policy, at least temporarily, a unifying issue on the right. For conservatives, whether you supported or opposed withdrawal, Biden’s shambolic implementation has something for everybody to attack.
Foreign Policyrealcleardefense.com

The American Foreign Policy Establishment and the Sino-Russian Split

The principal voice of the U.S. foreign policy establishment is Foreign Affairs, published by the Council on Foreign Relations. Six times a year, the journal features articles by current and former Washington D.C. policymakers and scholars, foreign political leaders and scholars, and other writers and observers who, with some notable exceptions, write from a conventionally liberal perspective. Foreign Affairs is the bible of the globalists who promote multinational solutions to the world’s problems, whether the problem is climate change, international terrorism, conflicts and wars throughout the world, nuclear proliferation, the pandemic and other global health concerns, human rights, and the global balance of power.
Presidential Electionsmcorridornews.com

Op-Ed: Biden’s foreign policy retreads dangerous for America

“The only thing worse than fighting with your allies is fighting without them.”. Since World War II, the U.S.-based international order of global alliances that promoted peace for America and her allies has been unraveling. During President Jimmy Carter’s reign, we witnessed the rise of global terrorism when he failed to support the 1979 Shah-led Iran revolution. This legitimatized militant Islamists in the Middle East, which led to the global terrorist attacks and the horrific events of 9/11 in America.
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Biden administration's foreign policy embraces bigotry

The rate of the Taliban’s advance this month stunned everyone. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled, and the country was entirely in the Taliban’s hands even before the U.S. troop drawdown was complete. In the face of mounting criticism, President Joe Biden resolutely defended the withdrawal. This posturing cannot be explained without taking into account the liberal ideas that dominate the White House’s decision-making.
U.S. Politicsleader-call.com

Abandonment of Afghan allies a foreign policy disaster

By now, the disturbing images from Afghanistan have been permanently seared into many American minds. Civilians clinging to the side of a military jet before takeoff. Helicopters leaving the U.S. Embassy for the last time. Taliban soldiers policing the streets in vehicles left behind by U.S. forces. These were the scenes of an ally nation thrown into chaos by President Biden’s unnecessary and clumsy withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy