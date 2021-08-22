Yancey: A farewell after 39 years

My first story for The Roanoke Times, in August 1982, was about how to prepare your yard for fall. This one, in August 2021, will be my last. In the 39 years in between, I have been a reporter, a newsroom editor and, for the past seven years, editor of these editorial pages you’re now reading. In those nearly four decades, I’ve typed a lot of words trying to chronicle the life of this part of Virginia. Here are a few more (few may be a relative term).