Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Letter: Rereleasing old material to make more money

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Regarding the article, "George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' hits a milestone," (Aug. 4) I believe that the release of this album shows a repeated pattern of rereleasing old material with old outtakes to make more money off a record. Artists such as Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon and...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Deaths of Older Rock Legends Continue to Shake Us

As classic rock icons pass well into middle age, are their late ’60s the new 27?. Rock ‘n’ roll laughs at death. Rock ‘n’ roll likes waving the skull and crossbones flag. Rock ‘n’ roll runs with the devil and shoots death the middle finger. And yet, of late, the...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

What Made The Beatles Successful Songwriters?

The Beatles were great because all four of the band members were strong songwriters and the band is considered one of the greatest of all-time. Paul McCartney and John Lennon were the primary writers, but as time went on, George Harrison became a strong writer himself with songs like “Here Comes the Sun” and “Something.” Even Ringo Starr, the band’s drummer had a few songwriting credits as well like “Octopus’ Garden.” With the recently released 50th Anniversary edition of Abbey Road, let’s take a look at some helpful songwriting tips inspired by the fab four.
Musictheabsolutesound.com

John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band

Released on December 11, 1970, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band was the first studio album by John Lennon, and it quickly acquired a reputation as a brutally honest record with a raw sound. The record has aged well, and a 50th anniversary super deluxe edition was well warranted. The remastered Plastic Ono Band includes six CDs and two Blu-ray discs with a total of 159 tracks, including hi-res 192/24 stereo remixes, 5.1 Dolby Digital surround remixes, and Dolby Atmos remixes. The tracks are also available on various other physical and digital formats.
Musicwmmr.com

The Beatles: Details on New ‘Let It Be’ Reissue

The Beatles have announced a new reissue of their Let It Be album, which coincides with the three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back. Due out October 15, the Let It Be reissue, produced by Giles Martin, will be available in the following formats:. –Standard CD. –Standard LP. –Deluxe 2 CD.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

How the Beatles Created Their Biggest Hit, ‘Hey Jude’

In all likelihood, the Beatles didn't set out to challenge radio programmers' time constraints when they released the seven-minute-plus "Hey Jude" on Aug. 26, 1968. They were, as was always the case, simply following their muse. In this instance, it was Paul McCartney writing a song for John Lennon's five-year-old...
Music1029thebuzz.com

55 Years Ago: The Beatles Play Final Official Concert

It was 55 years ago Sunday night (August 29th, 1966), that the Beatles performed their last official concert in San Francisco at Candlestick Park. The tour, which had already hit Germany, Japan and the Philippines, was dogged by controversy — protests greeted the group in Tokyo prior to their performance at the Budokan Arena, which until then had been reserved strictly for the martial arts. And in the Philippines, the group fled the country after being accused of snubbing the infamous President and First Lady Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos, after they politely declined to attend an official state luncheon.
Musicreviewjournal.com

‘The Beatles Love’ soars in return to The Mirage

It was the time in the show for the song “Tomorrow Never Knows.” This was a throwaway title by John Lennon on a book written about the effects of LSD, inspired by “The Psychedelic Experience” and the teachings of Timothy Leary. Tune in, drop out … and mask up, Beatles...
Musicwcsx.com

Eric Clapton Releases New Protest Song ‘This Has Gotta Stop’

Eric Clapton, who’s been very vocal against various coronavirus pandemic measures, has released another protest song titled “This Has Gotta Stop.”. The track can be heard below and features the following lyrics:. “This has gotta stop. Enough is enough. I can’t take this BS any longer. It’s gone far enough.
CelebritiesAlbany Herald

SCOTT LUDWIG: Classically gassed

Recently, I made the following post on social media:. ♦ The Beatles’ “Let It Be” (open for debate) ♦ Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” (nonnegotiable) Several of the submissions I received were songs I originally intended to include, such as Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” (long version), Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water,” and Eric Clapton’s “Layla.” One other submission was “Hotel California” by the Eagles, ironic because on the night of my post, I was going to a Black Jacket Symphony concert in LaGrange to hear them play the album “Hotel California” in its entirety, and I intended to include the title song on my original list. Apparently, a short memory is one of the repercussions of listening to classic rock for more than 50 years.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

George Harrison's 24 greatest guitar moments – as chosen by his guitar hero fans

In honor of the 20th anniversary of George Harrison's passing on November 29, 2001, we wanted to present a guide to his greatest studio guitar moments with the Beatles. However, instead of simply listing our own choices or putting it to a vote on GuitarWorld.com, we went a completely different route: We asked a slew of respected professional guitarists (and other artists) to pick their favorites and, more importantly, to back up their choices.
Musictheparisreview.org

The Shuffle and the Breath: On Charlie Watts

The drummer Charlie Watts died on Tuesday, aged eighty. Watts took up the drums as a child after cutting the neck off his banjo and converting it to a snare. Born in London during World War II, the son of a truck driver and a homemaker, he was a jazz aficionado from the age of twelve, and went to art school in his teens. In 1963, the Rolling Stones hired him away from Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated, and Watts—cultivating a stoic demeanor and known for his refined fashion sense—remained a member of the band until his death. Mike Edison’s 2019 biography Sympathy for the Drummer is a work of music criticism in the spirit of Lester Bangs. Watts did not speak to Edison for the book, but after its initial publication he called the author and left him a message: “Hi, you don’t know me, my name is Charlie Watts, I want to thank you for writing this lovely book… and for having Charlie Parker on your voicemail…” Later they spoke, and Watts invited him to come see him when the Stones got back on tour. Unfortunately, the pandemic intervened and kept the band off the road. I spoke to Edison about Watts and the Stones on Thursday morning.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Charlie Watts Is a Jazz Drummer: The Lost ‘Rolling Stone’ Interview

In 2013, I interviewed the Rolling Stones for this magazine as the band prepared for the next leg of their 50th anniversary tour. I’d talked to Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood before, but never Charlie Watts. I was excited by the prospect: For more years than I could count, I had wanted to be able to sit in a room and talk with him about jazz. I got to do that, but the section I wrote about him didn’t make the final story. After I learned Watts would not be joining the Stones on tour this fall due to...
Roanoke, VARoanoke Times

cutNscratch: Singer Stu Brown performs to 'change the atmosphere'

Audiences typically aren’t low-energy, when Stuart Brown is at the microphone. Brown, the singer for Roanoke variety band Solacoustix, has an infectiously positive personality, a lot of songs in his repertoire and a huge, rangy voice with which to belt them out. Tonight, he’s taking on his biggest gig yet,...
EntertainmentTelegraph

From Charlie Watts to David Bowie: how British creativity was fostered in our arts schools

Following the death of Charlie Watts, I began to research facts about the Rolling Stones drummer of whom I previously knew very little. Aside from his love of Tony Hancock and his mistrust of hotel chambermaids, I also discovered that before he found fame and fortune, he was a graphic designer. Like many British teenagers in the Fifties, Sixties and Seventies, Watts found his creative voice in the febrile, fecund atmosphere of the art college.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy