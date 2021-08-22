Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Carolyn Hax: A preteen who doesn’t like hugs and a grandma who keeps begging for them

By Advice columnist
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi, Carolyn: Our preteen daughter does not like physical affection, like hugs and kisses. She prefers to show affection in other ways. Her dad and I have pretty much come to grips with that fact (though we would love to have hugs and kisses again). However, her grandmother, who has...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 7

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Hax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Begging#Gamma#Maskless#Local Board Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationship AdviceSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Ask Aunty Pam: Hubby wants to let ex-wife move in

Dear Aunty Pam: I am hoping you will side with me on this one. My husband is wanting to let his ex-wife move in with us ‘for a little while’ to help her get back on her feet. “Sue” is the mother of his two children and has joint custody. She recently got fired from her job, AGAIN, and my husband thinks it will be best for the children because Sue is in danger of being evicted because she hasn’t been paying her rent on time.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

I Asked a Little Girl Where She Lives, and When She Pointed, I Couldn’t Help but Cry – Story of the Day

I met a little girl on my way to the restaurant and was devastated to learn where she had been living. I was devastated when my husband Josh left me. We had been together for ten years, and all this while, there was not a single moment when I had suspected that Josh wasn’t happy with me and would leave me. But one day, it happened. Josh packed all his belongings and left.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Daughter Is Marrying a White Man Against My Wishes.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Recently, I learned that my adult daughter was getting married within the year. I was surprised to learn this because I knew nothing of her dating anyone, let alone seriously enough that marriage was in the near future. I’ll admit my daughter and I are not as close as we could be, not since her mother and I divorced when she was a preteen and I moved out of state. Our contact was more limited after I remarried, but I still thought she would inform me of her beau. I arranged a trip to go visit her and see him in person. I was taken aback to learn her fiancé is a white man; she is black. I didn’t say anything at the time, but after I left and thought about it, I felt I should talk to her about it. While the man seemed nice enough, I felt she didn’t know what she was getting herself into.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Bride labelled ‘selfish’ after revealing why she doesn’t want fiancé’s 98-year-old grandmother at wedding

A bride-to-be has sparked backlash after questioning whether she is wrong for not wanting her fiancé’s 98-year-old grandmother to attend their wedding reception. The 28-year-old woman, who goes by the username @legitimate_scar_8747 on Reddit, recently shared the dilemma on the subreddit AITA (Am I the a**hole), where she revealed that she and her fiancé are getting married next month but have gotten into a serious argument because she doesn’t want to invite his grandma to the reception as “it will be extremely loud” and she wants it “to be a party atmosphere”.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I Broke My Oath to My Stepkids and Got Rid of Them Because I Didn't Want to Parent Them Anymore – Story of the Day

I broke my promise to my stepkids by “abandoning and traumatizing” them because I did not want to parent them anymore. I met Josh when I was 25. He was 31, had three kids, and had newly been widowed. In the beginning, we weren’t in a serious relationship. It was just a fling. However, we soon fell head over heels for each other and decided to spend the rest of our lives together.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Friend Wants Her Husband to Tell Everyone He Cheated.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Between the ongoing pandemic and the situations in Haiti and Afghanistan, the news from around the world feels especially sad and painful right now. It almost feels wrong to talk about much lighter interpersonal problems. But the schedule is the schedule, so here we are. And I’ll throw out a blanket piece of advice: We should all remember how good we have it and keep things in perspective. Anyway, let’s get started!
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: 'Silent sister' to derail wedding?

Dear Amy: My extended family has a history of division, of people not speaking to one another for years. I am guilty of this, too. It’s a multi-generational pattern I’d like to end for the next generation. We are joyfully planning our daughter’s upcoming wedding. Unfortunately, there is one burr...
Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: This boomer is not OK with how she's treated

I am a woman in my 70s. I do not understand why women in their 30s think they can treat their elders with disrespect. I had two unkind mothers-in-law but I wouldn't have dreamed of being rude to them or "telling them off" because they were my elders — the mothers of my husbands, and the grandmothers of my children and grandchildren.
Relationshipspowerofpositivity.com

22 Red Flags Your Partner Doesn’t Care About Your Emotional Needs

There’s nothing easy about relationships; however, certain things are deal-breakers when it comes to your emotional needs. Would you acknowledge red flags if they were waving right in front of your face?. You have two choices, you can either work on the issues in the relationship, or you can move...

Comments / 7

Community Policy