Iowa City, IA

Johnson County Health Department: “We know mask requirements work”

By Brian Tabick
KCRG.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Department of Public Health said it was in favor of Iowa City’s mask mandate. Thursday, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague made masks required for people in public who couldn’t social distance. Teague said he felt he does have the authority to make the mandate despite the Governor’s Office calling his move illegal. The county health department said they can’t speak for other cities within the county when it comes to needing a county-wide mask mandate, but said mask mandates work.

www.kcrg.com

