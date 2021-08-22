Cancel
This Dead Car Brand Was the First Brand to Manufacture With Fully Automatic Transmissions

Those not keen on history might be surprised to know that Oldsmobile was once a luxury brand that competed against Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Jaguar. Like most fledgling automakers in those days, Oldsmobile earned its reputation for making luxury cars due to groundbreaking innovations. However, before we get too far ahead of ourselves, it’s important to understand that some, if not most, of the technology back then had been originally patented by inventors years before automakers incorporated it into their vehicles. One case is with automatic transmissions.

