This Dead Car Brand Was the First Brand to Manufacture With Fully Automatic Transmissions

There's always something to talk about when it comes to the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Tuners love to modify it and present their new creations to us, GM itself is working on a more powerful and exotic-sounding Z06 variant, and there's an electric version coming too. Unfortunately, not all news surrounding the C8 Corvette is positive, and earlier this month, we came across yet another story of a C8 owner who learned that his car was being recklessly joyridden by a mechanic who was supposed to be looking after it. Following video evidence of the car being raced against a Dodge Charger on public roads, the owner is getting properly reimbursed with the dealer providing a brand new 'Vette as compensation.