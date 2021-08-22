Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Masks in school and the greater good

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow is it that a commonsense health protocol — the wearing of a mask — has become a figurative hill to die on when refusing to wear a mask actually could result in serious illness and literal death?. Even more incomprehensible is that the most active battleground today on this...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Schools#School Districts#Cdc#K 12 Schools#Church#Health Department#Cdc#Universal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Marana, AZtucsonlocalmedia.com

Masks required in Marana Schools

Students in the Marana School District joined a growing number of classrooms across the state in wearing masks when indoors. The Marana Unified School District governing board voted 3-2 at a special meeting on Friday to require universal use of masks when indoors on school property and district buses. The...
Educationkvsc.org

CentraCare Recommends Masking for Schools

As we approach a new school year, communities are still facing the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s well documented that it’s taking a huge toll on children’s learning, mental health, as well as physical health. CentraCare and Carris Health along with the CDC urge all students, teachers, staff, and...
Mckeesport, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

Masks to be optional in McKeesport schools

Students in the McKeesport Area School District get to choose whether they wear a mask in school for the 2021-22 school year. In a 6-3 vote at Wednesday’s meeting, McKeesport Area School Board approved its 2021-22 health and safety plan. Board members Dave Donato, Diane Elias, Tom Filotei, Ivan Hampton,...
EducationWFMZ-TV Online

Legitimacy Of School Mask Exemptions

It's masks off for at least 50 kids in Placer County school districts. Sources tell CBS13 that dozens of students were given medical exemptions—the majority of them coming from Dr. Michael Huang in Roseville. Some parents are concerned those exemptions aren't legitimate, but Dr. Huang insists they are.
Texarkana, ARArkansas Online

Texarkana schools mandating masks

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana School District announced Monday evening that students, teachers, staff members and visitors will be required to wear face coverings when indoors. The district said it is following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends indoor masking for all individuals age 2 and older.
Southington, CTRecord-Journal

Support universal masking in schools

I am a Southington resident and I support universal masking in schools. Unfortunately, attending the school board meeting tonight to speak in favor of it feels unsafe to me. Why? Being in an enclosed room with a large group of people who are there to protest the simplest, most effective way of controlling the spread of COVID — who may or may not be vaccinated and will likely not be wearing masks — feels too risky for me and my family. My children are too young to be vaccinated, and in light of the variants that spread more easily and despite vaccination, staying home and submitting my thoughts to the school board, the superintendent, and the readers of the RJ seems like the safer route.
EducationPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Canon-McMillan parents sue to force mandatory masks in schools

A group of parents and students in the Canon-McMillan School District has requested a temporary restraining order to force everyone in the schools to wear a mask, and a federal judge will hear argument on Monday. In a lawsuit, seven parents and seven students denounce what they call the district's...
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
Pennsylvania Statetalesbuzz.com

Meet a Pennsylvania mom set to lose her unemployment benefits because she can’t send her kid back to school. ‘They should not end any benefits until at least there is a vaccine for all ages.’

On Labor Day, 7.5 million Americans are projected to lose all of their unemployment benefits. One is Amanda Rinehart, 33, a mother in Pennsylvania who left her job to care for her child. With the pandemic still raging and her child too young for a vaccine, she will have to...
Tennessee StateOak Ridger

'Good news' or 'Reckless decision'? Tennessee leaders react to Lee's school mask opt-out order

Gov. Bill Lee on Monday announced an executive order requiring schools to allow parents to exempt their children from mask mandates. While the governor's new Executive Order 84 addresses a key concern raised by many House and some Senate Republicans, he is not granting a request by House Speaker Cameron Sexton to call the legislature back for a special session, which likely would have led to additional efforts by legislators to weaken certain COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy