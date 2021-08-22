Masks in school and the greater good

I am a Southington resident and I support universal masking in schools. Unfortunately, attending the school board meeting tonight to speak in favor of it feels unsafe to me. Why? Being in an enclosed room with a large group of people who are there to protest the simplest, most effective way of controlling the spread of COVID — who may or may not be vaccinated and will likely not be wearing masks — feels too risky for me and my family. My children are too young to be vaccinated, and in light of the variants that spread more easily and despite vaccination, staying home and submitting my thoughts to the school board, the superintendent, and the readers of the RJ seems like the safer route.