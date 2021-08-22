Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 22:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Upper Snake River Plain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jefferson, northwestern Bonneville and northern Bingham Counties through 1030 PM MDT At 1001 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Terreton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Terreton, Hamer and Sage Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH