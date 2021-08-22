Talk of the Town: Calm down, son. You’re having balloon flashbacks.

Everywhere I go, I see people on the street coming to complete stops, pointing at the sky and making all sort of noises that are supposed to denote, I think, awe and wonder. Then they get out their phones and start snapping photos from weird angles. I look up there and there’s nothing but the empty blue expanse. I know what it is now, though: Balloon Festival flashbacks. So accustomed are local people to going gaga over balloons this time of year, that it’s become a seasonal instinct. I suffer the same kind of affliction, only it involves trying to go to places like the old Ritz saloon an Maple Street when there ain’t nothing there. We’re all very, very sick people, when you get right to it.