Madagascar population is facing a severe humanitarian crisi

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntananarivo [Madagascar], August 22 (ANI): Hundreds of thousands of people are suffering from one of the worst droughts in the south of Madagascar in 40 years, the most senior UN official in the country has said, warning that the population is facing a severe humanitarian crisis. Issa Sanogo, the UN...

#Madagascar#Un#Humanitarian Crisis#Famine#Drought#Ani#Un News#Ambovombe
AfricaTennessee Tribune

Over 1.14 Million Face Starvation In Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — Hundreds of thousands of people are suffering from one of the worst droughts in southern Madagascar in 40 years, the United Nations has warned. Issa Sanogo, the United Nations resident coordinator in Madagascar, warned that the population faces a severe humanitarian crisis during a recent visit to the region.
Advocacythewestsidegazette.com

PHOTOS: 400,000 Afghans Displaced In Mega Humanitarian Crisis

KABUL — Almost 400,000 people got displaced from Afghanistan, unfolding a humanitarian crisis in the country, amid Taliban advances post US drawdown. Among the 400,000 displaced, 120,000 have fled to Kabul, the country’s capital, as per the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reports. “400,000 civilians...
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

WHO warns about humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Geneva [Switzerland], August 22 (ANI): The World Health Organization has raised alarm regarding the healthcare situation in Afghanistan, where conflict has left countless people vulnerable to hunger and illnesses. The WHO said one-third of the population is facing acute hunger and more than half of all children under age five...
Environmentunicefusa.org

Crisis in Madagascar Linked to Climate Change and COVID-19

Southern Madagascar, or Grand Sud — the poorest part of one of the world’s poorest countries — is suffering from the worst drought in 40 years due to low rainfall, one of the effects of climate change. COVID-19 has added to the strain, destroying livelihoods and overburdening the region's already fragile health system.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Hunger in Madagascar: First Ever Famine Blamed Entirely on Climate Change

Large portions of Madagascar's population are on the verge of famine due to four years of poor rainfall, with climate change recognized as the single primary cause of the disaster. Famines have historically been caused by a combination of factors, including pests, natural disasters, human conflict, and political corruption; however,...
AdvocacyPosted by
CBS News

Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan grows as protests against Taliban erupt in several cities

Protests against the Taliban erupted in several cities across Afghanistan, with several people reportedly being killed as gunfire sparked a stampede. Meanwhile, thousands of Afghans continue to desperately try to evacuate. The director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Robert Mardini, joins “CBSN AM” to discuss the humanitarian crisis unfolding.
WorldVoice of America

Health Care Needs Grow Amid Deepening Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

GENEVA - The World Health Organization is sounding the alarm about healthcare in Afghanistan, where conflict has left millions of people vulnerable to hunger and illnesses. About one-half of Afghanistan’s population, including more than four million women and nearly 10 million children, need humanitarian assistance. The World Health Organization says...
AdvocacyWashington Times

Kabul terror attack exhausted medical supplies, worsened humanitarian crisis: WHO

Medical supplies in Afghanistan will run out in a few days after Thursday’s terror attack used up much of what was remaining, accelerating the country’s humanitarian crisis, a World Health Organization official said Friday. Afghanistan‘s humanitarian needs are “enormous and growing,” Rick Brennan, emergency director of the WHO said during...
U.S. Politicsamac.us

Better For America: Humanitarian Crisis At The Border

Last week, Rebecca interviewed investigative reporter Sara Carter on the humanitarian crisis at the US Southern Border. Sara is currently in Texas, deep in the mud of the Rio Grande. Hear the raw truth and uncensored stories of migrants sacrificing their lives because of the false promises made by the United States. Sara explains why a secure border is so important to our nation and why Border Patrol says that this administration is “the last leg of the smuggling process”.
HomelessPosted by
CBS News

Airbnb says it will temporary housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees to help with "humanitarian crisis"

Airbnb announced on Tuesday morning that its nonprofit, Airbnb.org, will provide temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees, as the U.S. and its allies race to find ways to home thousands of people fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover. The company said in a statement that it had become "abundantly clear" that the refugees are facing a "significant humanitarian crisis."
Food & Drinkscgiar.org

Projecting food demand in 2030: Can Uganda attain the zero hunger goal?

A precarious food security situation implies that many countries in the Global South may not achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG2) of zero hunger by 2030. We focus on the case of Uganda and explore food demand and food security implications for 2030, where 33% (15 million) of the population of 44 million are poor. Matooke (cooking bananas), cassava, and (sweet) potatoes are traditional foods in Uganda; however, the consumption of maize, wheat, and rice has been rising with increases in income and urbanization. Using the Living Standards Measurement Study (LSMS) datasets of Uganda, this study estimated the demand for matooke, cassava and potatoes, maize/coarse grains, wheat and rice, vegetables, and meat and fish in 2030. Our findings confirm that with increases in income and demographic changes, the demand for these food items will increase drastically. To attain SDG2 of zero hunger, as well as food and nutrition security, this study calls for further investments in Uganda’s agricultural sector to enhance domestic production capacity to meet the growing demand for food.
Public HealthVoice of America

African Governments Commit to Eradicating Poliovirus Type 2

NAIROBI, KENYA - African countries have committed to ending all forms of polio after cases of vaccine-derived polio increased last year, partly because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Africa had been declared free of the wild poliovirus, after four years without a single case. But a variant has since returned in communities where not enough children have received the vaccine against it.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Study of human remains of victims of the Vesuvius eruption shows that men and women of ancient Rome had different diets

European researchers, led by the BioArCh team of the University of York (United Kingdom), have developed a new method to analyze the amino acids present in skeletons of the inhabitants of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum in the Italian region of Campania, which was destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79 The research was published this Wednesday in the Science Advances magazine.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-’Covid tyranny’ campaigner in hospital with virus

Caleb Wallace from Texas organised rallies against “Covid-tyranny” and criticised the use of masks to stem the spread of Covid-19 but is now in hospital himself fighting to cling on to his life.On Wednesday, Mr Wallace’s wife Jessica Wallace provided what she wrote was a “heartbreaking update” on Facebook.“He’s not doing good. It’s not looking in our favour,” she said. “His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they’ve run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to...
Environmentwholefoodsmagazine.com

Code Red for Humanity

On August 9, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a 3,000-page report that experts says offers an “unprecedented degree of clarity” about the future of our planet. Hundreds of top scientists contributed to the report, and called it a “code red for humanity.”. IPCC pointed out...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Herd Immunity And Covid: New Data About Vaccination Is Out

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines all over the world, especially since the appearance of the Delta variant. As you probably know by now, the Delta variant is the most dangerous and terrifying of them all, and experts are calling it “corona on steroids.”. The Delta Covid variant is...

