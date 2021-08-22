Cancel
Maine State

Renee Cote: Libby's anti-vax stand doesn't serve Maine

 6 days ago

I’m vaccinated, I work from home, and I don’t have school-aged children, so I’m reasonably well insulated from COVID-19–related problems. But like everyone else I’m at risk for breakthrough infection because not enough people are getting vaccinated and too many people are refusing to wear masks indoors. And like many others, I can’t visit a person close to me because of lockdown in a care facility due to breakthrough infection.

