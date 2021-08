R&B superstar The Weeknd, known as Abel Tesfaye offstage, has purchased a Bel Air mansion for $70 million, one of the most expensive sales to take place in L.A. this year. The home measures approximately 33,000 square feet and packs quite a lot within that space. A gym, movie theater, music studio, sauna, hammam, and indoor pool are among the many offerings inside the house, while the exterior boasts a sports court, an infinity pool with a waterfall, and a dramatic split staircase leading from the upper patio to the lawn. All of these amenities sit on a 1.6 acre lot which overlooks the Bel Air Country Club. This purchase comes just months after the “Blinding Lights” singer sold his former home to Madonna.