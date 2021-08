RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As more businesses in the Tri-State Area are requiring customers to show proof of vaccine, health officials are releasing new information about COVID booster shots. Summer nights have people packing patios for dinner, but if you want to eat the popular Ridgewood restaurant It’s Greek To Me, you’ll have to show you have your shot. “This is not a political statement. This is our just making sure that our staff and our customers are safe,” restaurant owner Paul Vagianos told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. Vagianos has owned It’s Greek To Me for 25 years. There’s no rule requiring vaccinations for indoor...