BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a decade of planning and headcounts, the U.S. Census Bureau has released its 2020 survey numbers. Over the last 10 years, the nation grew at its slowest rate since the 1930′s. It’s a slowdown shown across many areas in the report. But just because it wasn’t a quick spike in numbers, the numbers are still up.