Some Bucs on fringe of roster let opportunity slip through their fingers

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
Bucs tight end O.J. Howard can't corral a first-quarter pass during Saturday night's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

TAMPA — As recently as Wednesday, the first of his team’s two joint workouts with the Titans, Bucs coach Bruce Arians was bemoaning his stone-handed offense with heavy doses of salt in his sound bites.

“I know one thing, we dropped way too many damn passes,” he said after that practice. “We have to stop that.”

On Saturday night, in an unsightly 34-3 preseason loss to these same Titans, Arians’ sore spot festered again.

“Too many dropped passes,” Arians repeated. “To start ball games, that kills drives.”

While the Bucs starters observed from the sideline in street clothes, some would-be pass catchers pegged for the regular-season rotation — and others fighting for their professional lives — struggled to haul in passes or home in on blitzes.

Among the most conspicuous culprits: tight end O.J. Howard, methodically returning to live action from a torn Achilles sustained in early October. In light of that lengthy absence, his coach didn’t seem overly troubled.

“O.J.’s shaking off a hell of a lot of rust,” Arians said.

On his first target, a Blaine Gabbert throw on a long crossing route, Howard got his outstretched hands on the ball and bobbled it unsuccessfully before it hit the ground. Two possessions later, he dropped a shorter, more catchable Gabbert pass.

Later in the half, Howard appeared to get beaten in pass protection, resulting in Ryan Griffin getting strip sacked (though the Bucs recovered). He finished with three receptions (on six targets) for 24 yards.

“You guys have all seen O.J. play, he’s a good player.” Griffin said.

“So just getting the confidence back for a lot of people is all it is. ... Getting in there, seeing live action, getting practice reps, I mean, he’s just getting better and better. Started off a little shaky, but then he gets back in his groove and you see he’s fine.”

Others may not be so secure. Sandwiched between Howard’s early drops was one by rookie receiver Jaelon Darden on a low but catchable Gabbert throw on second and 10.

Late in the third quarter, rookie T.J Simmons’ drop of a short Trask sideline throw might have represented one of his last targets as a Buc. With 5:03 to play in the game, tight end Codey McElroy lunged to get both his outstretched hands on a Trask throw, but only enough to deflect it to safety Jamal Carter for Trask’s second interception.

Trumping them all, however, was tight end Tanner Hudson’s controversial fumble after his 26-yard reception of arguably Trask’s best spiral of the night, on a seam route. Hudson appeared to lose control of the ball as he went to the ground, and safety Bradley McDougald recovered for a 42-yard scoop-and-score.

It overshadowed an otherwise solid night for Hudson (seven targets, six catches, 74 yards), vying with McElroy for the last of four tight end spots.

“It’s part of the game,” Griffin said. “Guys are out there giving it their all, and everyone’s fighting for a spot on the team, so you hate to see it. I mean, it happens to everybody.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

