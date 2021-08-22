Flash Flood Warning issued for Salt Lake by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-21 21:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Salt Lake The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Parleys Canyon burn scar in Northeastern Salt Lake County in northern Utah * Until 1130 PM MDT. * At 959 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Parleys Canyon Burn Scar. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen and additional rainfall is expected. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Parleys Canyon Burn Scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Parleys Canyon Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Parleys Canyon Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Salt Lake County This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 137 and 138. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0