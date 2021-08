It was the much anticipated dress rehearsal game for the Dallas Cowboys as they faced off against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. The final score was a 20-14 loss for Dallas, but that was hardly indicative of the way the Cowboys dominated so much of the game. It was a trio of mistakes by a couple of backup quarterbacks that handed 14 points to the Texans. Outside of that, Dallas badly outgained them and stifled their offense almost completely outside of the drives following the three Cowboys giveaways, not allowing a third down conversion the entire game.