Shelter in place lifted for residents near 3-alarm fire at cold storage facility in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Just after 6:30 p.m., firefighters lifted the evacuation order, and residents are now being asked to shelter-in-place overnight. Firefighters have no idea how long the fire will be burning.

The shelter in place order was lifted Sunday morning but the area is still expected to be smoky throughout the day.

Thousands of Puyallup residents remain evacuated, more than 12 hours after a fire broke out at a cold storage company.

The three-alarm fire at Washington Cold Storage was discovered at about 5 a.m. Saturday.

No one was hurt, but an area of slightly more than a mile encircling the fire was evacuated.

Enough progress has been made to allow us to move closer to the scene, and they say the danger is less than it has been.

They are in a briefing right now.

And that is a good thing because, right now, we still don’t know when this fire will finally be out.

This is what has been spewing into the skies above Puyallup for hours – thick black smoke from a fire inside the Washington Cold Storage. At about 5 a.m. Saturday, the fire was called in by a passerby “who saw smoke and flames from the roof of the cold storage building,” said Captain Darrin Shaw of Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

This is what Central Pierce Fire faced, flames tearing through the building. So, they immediately pulled a second alarm.

“Crews immediately started a defensive attack using thousands of gallons of water,” said Shaw.

Then they pulled a third alarm. They learned early on that anhydrous ammonia was stored inside the building.

“Anhydrous ammonia is used as a refrigerant,” said Capt. Shaw. “And it’s dangerous when it catches fire. So, per our guidelines, we evacuated 1.1 mile.”

The nearby Nazarene Church opened its doors to accept the evacuees. Alerts were sent to Reverse 911. Some Puyallup police officers even went door-to-door.

But resident Gail Langer says she never got an alert, a concern in an area used to regular test alerts in the event Mount Rainier erupts.

“I was hoping that if there was something like this, we would hear the public address system,” she said.

Instead, a friend called her. So, she gathered up her dogs and left.

“I’m a little concerned that they had 1,000 pounds of ammonia stored a mile away from where I live,” Langer said. “I’m curious to find out what ignited or whether it is something that is naturally combustible.”

“I know it’s a smokehouse and also a cold storage building,” said Charles Bailey, an evacuee. “It’s an old building. So, there is concerns that there might be explosions.”

Firefighters say because of the danger anhydrous ammonia poses, they are allowing the fire to burn itself out, putting water on the periphery to prevent the flames from spreading beyond the immediate area.

But few of those who were evacuated could imagine just how long they would be kept away from their homes.

“Have to get back home,” said Jerry Ledbetter. “We have a wedding today, so we have to get ready for that.”

He may not have been able to get back home in time.

The smoke is alternating between white and black.

So, it is hard to say just how close firefighters are to having this fire under control.

