As the Delta variant of COVID-19 surges, health experts agree that the best way to stem the surge of the pandemic and protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated against the virus. Many people remain hesitant about the vaccine, though, in part thanks to misinformation that has spread wildly across social media. Some are also hesitant because of individual stories they've heard about the vaccine's side effects, including one which recently went viral on TikTok.