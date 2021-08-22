Cancel
Warmer, more muggy Sunday, storm chance Sunday night

By Sean Everson
KETV.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMainly dry in the metro Sunday though it will be more muggy in the afternoon with a gusty southeast wind. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Storm chances return after sunset mainly north and west of the metro. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.

