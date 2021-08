LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a new beer garden on the Las Vegas Strip and this one offers a gameday tailgate experience for football fans. MGM Resorts and Bud Light have joined forces to open the Bud Light Beer Garden that will offer an outdoor party experience to all football fans before and after all Raiders and UNLV home games, as well as select sports and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium. The beer garden, which is free and open to the public, will open four hours before kickoff. It’s located at the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Hacienda Ave.