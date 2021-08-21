Cancel
Red Bulls-New York FC Game Postponed By Henri

Cover picture for the articleHARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The Hudson River Derby game between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC was postponed Saturday night because of soggy field conditions. Heavy rain from Hurricane Henri delayed the game more than two hours before it was called off. The game has not...

