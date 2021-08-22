ChatCoin (CHAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $50,666.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $50,666.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.