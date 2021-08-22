Davinci Coin (DAC) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

After the Bitcoin was able to achieve significant price increases again in the past few weeks, there were also larger profits again for Altcoins. One of the beneficiaries: the cryptocurrency ADA, which is part of the Cardano blockchain. Some experts are now speaking of an “altcoin season”, which Cardano in particular dominates. After crossing the $ 2 mark, the price hit new all-time highs several times. The current all-time high is now just under three dollars. According to Coinmarketcap, this price rally has promoted Cardano to third place in the ranking of crypto currencies, past Binance Coin “BNB”.