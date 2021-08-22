Cancel
PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $423,943.19 and approximately $95,702.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

