UFC on ESPN 29: Saidyokub Kakhramonov slumps Trevin Jones with nasty guillotine choke on 4 days' notice

One week ago, Saidyokub Kakhramonov wasn’t on the roster.

Saturday in Las Vegas, he picked up his first promotional win with a gruesome conscious-snatching technical submission on the UFC on ESPN 29 main card when he defeated Trevin Jones via guillotine choke at 4:39 of Round 3.

UFC on ESPN 29 took place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card aired on ESPN/ESPN+ after prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+.

Uzbekistan’s Kakhramonov (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) took the Jones (13-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) fight on four days’ notice after Mana Martinez was forced to withdraw from the event due to COVID-19 protocols. While the first two rounds were closely contested, Kakhramonov displayed a little bit of everything.

In Round 3, Kakhramonov caught Jones in a guillotine choke – a position he almost pulled off earlier in the fight. This time, it was a standing position, and Kakhramonov mustered up the torque he needed to put Jones to sleep.

As referee Herb Dean pulled Kakhramonov off, Jones slumped back in an awkward, folding position. Luckily, Dean was able to pull Jones upright to avoid further damage.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 29 results include:

Saidyokub Kakhramonov def. Trevin Jones via technical submission (standing guillotine choke) – Round 3, 4:39

Vinc Pichel def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Austin Lingo def. Luis Saldana via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Brian Kelleher def. Domingo Pilarte via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

