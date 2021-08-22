Cancel
Baseball

COMMENTARY: Big memories of Little League

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thwack of a baseball colliding with a bat and the thump of a folded newspaper landing on a porch are sounds I cherish. They’re rewinding for me this month while watching the Little League World Series. As a kid, I played for four years on a team in Croton-on-Hudson,...

www.reviewjournal.com

Williamsport, PArecordargusnews.com

Youth movement for Little League World Series broadcasters

(AP) – ESPN will be using young broadcasters as part of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The first of two KidsCast presentations will be the MLB Little League Classic between the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians on Aug. 22. The ESPN2 broadcast will complement the main feed on ESPN. Two nights later, one of the Little […]
Hooksett, NHUnion Leader

North Manchester Hooksett Little League finishes the job

Is there a hotter Little League team around than the North Manchester Hooksett all-stars?. Putting an exclamation point on its run in the New England Regional, NMHLL on Saturday blasted Connecticut champ Manchester 11-1, to win the regional title in Bristol, Conn., and advance to the Little League World Series starting Thursday in Williamsport, Pa. The game was stopped in the bottom of the fourth inning in accordance with the 10-run mercy rule.
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Honolulu Little League wins Little League West regional

Honolulu Little League won the Little League West regional with a 7-2 win over Southern California’s Torrance Little League on Saturday. After both teams already clinched their respective spots in the 2021 LLWS, Saturday’s game was for seeding purposes. All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station. The 2021...
Lafayette, LAKLFY.com

Lafayette Little League leaves for World Series

LAFAYETTE, LA – This is the third time in the 50 year history of Lafayette Little League that a team has made it to the World Series. The last time was back in 2011, and before that in 2005. The players and coaches from Lafayette Little League boarded a bus...
BaseballMLB

Frazier family has another Little League star

Not a week after Todd Frazier took home a silver medal at the Olympics, another Frazier is shining on a slightly smaller stage. Twelve-year-old Carson Frazier, the son of Todd's older brother Charlie, had the decisive hit for Toms River East Little League in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship on Friday night, a booming three-run double as part of a six-run sixth inning. Toms River came into the inning trailing 3-0 and facing elimination.
Hastings, NEHastings Tribune

Hastings Little League captures Midwest Regional title

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A day after clinching a spot at the Little League World Series, Hastings Little League won the Midwest Region championship. The Nebraska representative defeated Sioux Falls, S.D., 6-0 Saturday morning at the Central Region Complex in Whitestown, Ind. Both teams advance to the LLWS as part of the 16-team field that won't include international teams because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Berwick, PAWNEP-TV 16

Berwick Lunker League Memorial Bass Tournament

BERWICK, Pa. — We'll take you to the Susquehanna River for some bass fishing with the Berwick Lunker League. They're holding the third annual Justin "Pete" Slusser memorial bass tournament which will raise money for a scholarship in honor of Justin, who passed away in 2019 from cancer.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Little League reverses course on fans attending on hill

For fans throughout Lycoming County and elsewhere, the chance of sitting on the hill beyond Lamade Stadium or in the grass beyond Volunteer Stadium and enjoying a Little League World Series game this summer is no longer possible. On Friday morning, Little League International announced that due to the ongoing...
Politicsngxchange.org

Little League commits to Bennett Road

In a recent conversation, GNG Little League (GNGLL) president Nate Stone provided an update about the effort to develop ballfields in New Gloucester. The group had taken a pause, after push back from community members about their Intervale Fields complex plan, to revisit the possibility of developing a three-field complex on land they own on Bennett Road. The GNGLL board has affirmed their effort to continue to explore the viability of the Bennett Road location, which will require extensive fill to create a level site. Two fields at Intervale would be a fall-back plan if Bennett proves unworkable. Members of the Save Our Intervale group have volunteered to work with the Little League sub-committee responsible for the project.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Team To Play In Little League World Series

For the first time since 2018, a Michigan team will play in Williamsport, PA, representing the Great Lakes region. The Taylor North Little League team won the Great Lakes regional tournament on Sunday by defeating Hamilton, Ohio 9-1 in Whitestown, Indiana. They will begin play at the World Series on Thursday.
Needville, TXFort Bend Herald

Needville Little League files suit against Little League

The Needville Little League has taken their parent organization to court after their team saw their Little League World Series dreams end with a positive COVID-19 test. The first day of proceeding came to end on Monday with out actions. Needville Little League joined with Tulsa National Little League from...
Sportsaudacy.com

'Dream big': Upper Providence team is going to the Little League World Series

When the Upper Providence Little League team was just a group of seven-year-olds, they made a pact that five years later they were going to do something special. And in 2021, they've punched their ticket to Williamsport and the Little League World Series. On this episode of KYW Newsradio In Depth we get to catch up with the coach of the team and four parents of the players. Ben Ludwig coaches the team, and he's also the father of Aiden. Jenn McVey is Ryan's mom. Ricky Fanaro and Casey Noonan are Cooper's parents. And Drew Rambo's son is Jack. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices.
Torrance, CADaily Breeze

Torrance wins big in Little League World Series opener

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Torrance Little League team jumped out to an early lead and beat New England, 10-2 Thursday night in its first-ever appearance in the Little League World Series. The West Regional Tournament runner up had the largest margin of victory on the first day of the competition.
Wellington, FLgotowncrier.com

Wellington Honors Little League All-Stars

The Wellington Village Council honored the Wellington Little League 9/10 combined all-star team and the 9-year-old all-star team on Tuesday, Aug. 10 for their accomplishments this season. The 9/10 combined Wellington Little League all-star team went a combined 7-1 in Little League International All-Star competition this summer. They posted an undefeated 3-0 record in the District 7 Championship, defeating Delray National and Boca Raton twice. This earned them a spot in the Section 2 Championship in Melbourne, which they won with a 2-0 record. The team advanced to the Florida State Championships in Deerfield Beach, where they placed second in their pool. The 9-year-old all-star team posted a 4-0 record while winning the Palm Beach County Invitational All-Star Tournament. Photos courtesy the Village of Wellington.
Baseballchatsports.com

The Little League World Series Is the Pinnacle for the Umpires, Too

Every game at the Little League World Series starts the same way — nine players on the field, another holding a bat, and an umpire behind the plate, as anxious as anyone else, pointing toward the mound and shouting, “Play ball!”. That, the umpire hopes, is the last anyone really...
Axtell, NEfoxnebraska.com

Hastings Little League: Survive and advance

AXTELL, Neb. — Hunter Nepple threw a complete game from the mound and provided a pivotal two-run single to help Hastings top Washington, 3-2, in a Little League World Series elimination contest at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Penn. The big righty ended the game with his seventh strikeout of the...
Williamsport, PApahomepage.com

MLB Little League Classic brings big leaguers to Williamsport

For the fourth time, Major League Baseball has teamed up with Little League in conjunction with the Little League World Series to bring a big league game to Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport. The MLB Little League Classic brought the Indians and Angels to town on Sunday night, as multiple generations of ballplayers got to meet one another.
BaseballQuad Cities Onlines

LEADING OFF: Ohtani in spotlight for Little League Classic

A look at what's happening around the majors Sunday:. Shohei Ohtani figures to be the center of attention as the Angels and Indians travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the annual Little League Classic. The two-way star with a major league-leading 40 home runs is expected to DH for Los Angeles. Three-time MVP Mike Trout will also be on hand, although he’s still on the injured list with a right calf injury.

