COMMENTARY: Big memories of Little League

The Wellington Village Council honored the Wellington Little League 9/10 combined all-star team and the 9-year-old all-star team on Tuesday, Aug. 10 for their accomplishments this season. The 9/10 combined Wellington Little League all-star team went a combined 7-1 in Little League International All-Star competition this summer. They posted an undefeated 3-0 record in the District 7 Championship, defeating Delray National and Boca Raton twice. This earned them a spot in the Section 2 Championship in Melbourne, which they won with a 2-0 record. The team advanced to the Florida State Championships in Deerfield Beach, where they placed second in their pool. The 9-year-old all-star team posted a 4-0 record while winning the Palm Beach County Invitational All-Star Tournament. Photos courtesy the Village of Wellington.
