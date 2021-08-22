COMMENTARY: Big memories of Little League

When the Upper Providence Little League team was just a group of seven-year-olds, they made a pact that five years later they were going to do something special. And in 2021, they've punched their ticket to Williamsport and the Little League World Series. On this episode of KYW Newsradio In Depth we get to catch up with the coach of the team and four parents of the players. Ben Ludwig coaches the team, and he's also the father of Aiden. Jenn McVey is Ryan's mom. Ricky Fanaro and Casey Noonan are Cooper's parents. And Drew Rambo's son is Jack. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices.