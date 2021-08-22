Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Rubio, Kaye score, Rapids rally to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0EBB_0bZCKNgS00

Diego Rubio and Mark-Anthony Kaye converted headers five minutes apart in the second half in the Colorado Rapids’ 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Kaye scored the winner in the 71st minute, getting his head on a perfect cross from Braian Galvan.

Five minutes earlier, Rubio stayed on the ground and then put Jack Price’s corner kick off the turf, slipping it inside the near post.

Real Salt Lake opened the scoring in the 51st on Albert Rusnak’s goal.

>>Video above: Rapids partner with Special Olympics for unique opportunity

SUGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Comments / 0

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Salt Lake#Amazon Fire Tv#Roku Tv#Sugested#Next#Denver Broncos#Kusa#App#Roku#Apple Tv And Fire Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSRSL Soapbox

Real Salt Lake gives up lead, drops 2-1 result in Colorado

Real Salt Lake gave up a 1-0 lead to lose to rivals Colorado Rapids on the road tonight after some chippy play and a couple of key calls reversed due to video review. Albert Rusnak scored the visitors’ only goal while Diego Rubio and Mark-Anthony Kaye followed up with a goal each for the Rapids.
MLSDerrick

Bou scores in 83rd, MLS-leading Revolution beat Toronto 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to help the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night. The penalty was called after Eriq Zavaleta took down Adam Buksa in front of goal. Bou, in his 50th regular-season game for the Revolution, slotted home his 12th goal of the season — and 11th in his last 13 appearances.
MLSKEYT

Barrios, Galván score to help Rapids beat Dynamo 3-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Barrios and Braian Galván scored in the second half to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Saturday night. Coloradois unbeaten, with two wins, in its last three games and has just one loss in its last eight. The Dynamo are winless in their last 12 games. Mark-Anthony Kaye played a low cross through the area and Barrios put away a one-touch shot to give the Rapids a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute. Lalas Abubakar headed home a corner kick by Jack Price to give the Rapids a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, and Fafà Picault converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time for Houston. Galván capped the scoring in the 80th.
MLSRSL Soapbox

Real Salt Lake snaps winless streak with 1-0 win over Austin FC

Real Salt Lake finished their first game against expansion side Austin FC with a 1-0 win, thanks to the lone goal from Bobby Wood in the first half. The home side heavily outshot the visitors 14-9 overall with 8-1 on frame. This is the first win for RSL after going winless in their last three.
MLSKVUE

Austin FC's scoring struggles continue after Real Salt Lake loss

AUSTIN, Texas — It's no secret Austin FC has struggled to score during its inaugural season. In fact, following Saturday's shutout loss at Real Salt Lake, the Verde and Black have been held scoreless 12 times in 16 matches. "It sucks right now, but that's the deal," said Austin FC...
Premier LeagueThe State

Wood scores in Real Salt Lake’s 1-0 victory over Austin FC

Bobby Wood scored in 32nd minute in Real Salt Lake's 1-0 victory over expansion Austin FC on Saturday night. Wood found space between defenders to bounce a header past goalkeeper Brad Stuver. Real Salt Lake improved to 6-6-0, and Austin dropped to 4-10-4. West Ham beats Newcastle 4-2 in Premier...
MLSchatsports.com

Colorado Rapids take on Real Salt Lake tonight in Game 2 of the 2021 Rocky Mountain Cup

Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake, Rocky Mountains, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, Park County, Los Angeles Galaxy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Western Conference, Sandy, Utah. After losing the first match of the Rocky Mountain Cup 3-0 in Sandy, Utah, last month, the Colorado Rapids look to turn things around at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park tonight.
MLSchatsports.com

What we’re watching in Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

It’s been another busy week for Real Salt Lake. They’ve won their last two games, having faced Austin FC and the Houston Dynamo. Both result have been good, though the performances leave room for improvement. The Colorado Rapids have been a good team this season. They’re 4th in the west and are averaging 1.89 points per game (RSL is at 1.42). With a win, RSL can recapture the Rocky Mountain Cup.
MLSKXAN

Frustration boils over after Austin FC loses 1-0 to Real Salt Lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC was held scoreless for the 12th time this season, losing 1-0 to Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night. Once again, Austin FC had early chances to score but could not convert. In the 28th minute, Diego Fagundez had another excellent shot but it hit the post. A little later on, Tomas Pochettino had a header that went to the left of goal, resulting in another empty that did not activate the scoreboard.
MLSsandiegouniontribune.com

Rapids use late goal by Shinyashiki to beat Galaxy 2-1

CARSON, Calif. — Andre Shinyashiki scored a go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute to help the Colorado Rapids beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 Tuesday night. Colorado (10-4-4) has won three straight away matches for the first time since the 2000 season. Los Angeles (11-7-2) has lost four straight games in the series for the first time in club history.
MLSchatsports.com

Rapids keep on rolling and beat LA Galaxy 2-1 in Carson

Week after week, the Colorado Rapids show that they are legitimate contenders in the Western Conference. After a win tonight, Colorado sit just one point behind the LA Galaxy in the conference standings with 34 points to LA’s 35 — but with two games in hand. The Rapids were the...
MLSABC13 Houston

Anderson Julio scores in 88th minute as Real Salt Lake edge Houston Dynamo

Justin Meram scored early and Anderson Julio scored late to help Real Salt Lake edge the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Wednesday night in Sandy, Utah. Julio's 88th-minute goal gave Salt Lake (7-6-6, 27 points) its second consecutive home victory. It was also RSL's first victory over the Dynamo this season after the clubs battled to draws in their previous two meetings.
MLSDerrick

Julio breaks tie in 88th, Real Salt Lake beats Dynamo 2-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Anderson Julio rolled a shot inside the post in the 88th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dymano on Wednesday night. Justin Meram also scored for Real Salt Lake (7-6-6). It has won back-to-back games and has just one loss in its last eight.
MLShoustondynamofc.com

Dynamo fall 2-1 at Real Salt Lake

A late goal for Real Salt Lake saw Houston Dynamo FC fall 2-1 at Rio Tinto Stadium tonight. Real Salt Lake took an early lead, stealing possession near midfield in the sixth minute and quickly breaking out in a four-on-one counterattack. Forward Bobby Wood drew a Dynamo defender in before laying off to midfielder Justin Meram, who tucked his shot into the net.
ksl.com

Julio's late winner lifts Real Salt Lake to 2-1 win over Houston

Real Salt Lake's Anderson Julio (29) celebrates his goal in the second half against Houston at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News) — SANDY — Real Salt Lake and Houston were playing toward an extremely familiar result Wednesday night. The two sides...
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

Arreaga, Will Bruin score late goals, Sounders beat Crew 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday. Arreaga redirected a shot by RaÃºl RuidÃaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a right-footer past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Eloy Room in the 89th.
MLSSacramento Bee

Sounders score twice in final minutes to beat Crew 2-1

Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday. Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a right-footer past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Eloy Room in the 89th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy