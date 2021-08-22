Rubio, Kaye score, Rapids rally to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1

Diego Rubio and Mark-Anthony Kaye converted headers five minutes apart in the second half in the Colorado Rapids’ 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Kaye scored the winner in the 71st minute, getting his head on a perfect cross from Braian Galvan.

Five minutes earlier, Rubio stayed on the ground and then put Jack Price’s corner kick off the turf, slipping it inside the near post.

Real Salt Lake opened the scoring in the 51st on Albert Rusnak’s goal.

>>Video above: Rapids partner with Special Olympics for unique opportunity

